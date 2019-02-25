Menu
Gun-wielding plane hijacker shot dead

25th Feb 2019 6:22 AM

 

Commandos stormed a plane in Bangladesh's southeast overnight and shot dead a "psychologically deranged" armed man who allegedly tried to hijack the Dubai-bound flight, an army official said.

The suspect, described by officials as a Bangladeshi man in his mid 20s, was shot as special forces rushed the plane after it landed safely in Chittagong.

The 134 passengers and 14 crew aboard the Bangladesh Biman flight BG147 were all rescued unharmed, officials said.

But the suspected hijacker - identified by the name "Mahadi" and described as being 25 or 26 years old - was injured and died shortly after being arrested, said army spokesman Major General Motiur Rahman.

