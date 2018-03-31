Menu
ROAD WORKS AHEAD: The South Burnett Regional Council will start road upgrades in Crawford on February 19.
News

Highway works set to increase safety

31st Mar 2018 4:47 PM

ROAD safety upgrades have begun along a 2.3km section of the Bruce Highway about 21km north of Gin Gin.

The joint federal and state funded project is expected to completed by late 2018, weather permitting with road works to generally be undertaken between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday

Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said the $8 million project was primarily designed to reduce the risk of both head-on and run-off-road crashes.

"Work will include installing a wider centreline to increase the distance between oncoming vehicles thereby significantly improving safety along this stretch of the highway,” Mr McCormack said.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said he was pleased to see continued investment in the highway targeting vital safety improvements.

"The project also includes removing roadside trees to help minimise the risk of run-off-road crashes resulting in serious injuries or worse,” Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said Carmans Rd (northern access) would be relocated 500m to the south to allow for improvements.

"As part of the widening works, we will also improve turns and connectivity at Carmans Rd and Tessellaris Trail intersections,” Mr O'Dowd said.

Bundaberg News Mail
