A TWO-vehicle crash slowed Bruce Hwy traffic as a storm swept across the region on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at Owanyilla, just south of the Glenorchy Straight, about 5.45pm.

Emergency crews at a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Owanyilla. Carlie Walker

The incident caused temporary delays to traffic, but nobody was seriously injured.