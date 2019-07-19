Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_CABARESQUE_13JUN19
Breaking

Highway shut and one person trapped in crashed car

by Jack Lawrie
19th Jul 2019 5:40 PM

THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions south of Cairns due to a car crash which has left a woman trapped in a car with leg injuries.

Emergency services are responding to the incident, which was reported at 4.37pm, when a car allegedly crashed into a power pole at Grimshaw Road on the Bruce Highway at Fishery Falls.

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing two patients at the scene.

One is a woman entrapped in the vehicle with leg injuries, while the other patient is being treated for seatbelt-related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed to allow the rescue helicopter to land at the site.

bruce highway cairns fishery falls

