Emergency Services are en route to Booyal where a truck and semi-trailer combo has rolled.
News

UPDATE: Rescue chopper on scene at Booyal truck rollover

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
1st Jun 2020 3:49 PM
UPDATE: The RACQ LifeFlight rescue chopper has landed at the scene of a truck rollover at Booyal.

The truck and semi-trailer combo's driver is in the hands of paramedics, who are assessing him for injuries.

The truck rolled outside Booyal State School at 3.15 this afternoon, leaving a section of the Bruce Highway partially blocked, though traffic can still get through if needed.

 

EARLIER: Part of the Bruce Highway is blocked and emergency services are en route to a truck and semi-trailer combo which rolled at Booyal this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the semi rolled opposite Booyal Central State School at 3.15pm.

One lane of the Bruce Highway is closed, but traffic is still able to get through.

He said there was no information on injuries at this time.

 

More to come.

