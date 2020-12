Emergency Services have been called to a truck rollover at Monduran. Photo Bev Lacey.

Emergency Services have been called to a truck rollover at Monduran. Photo Bev Lacey.

Emergency services have been called to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Monduran.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a patient was assessed for minor injuries, but no transport was required.

The incident happened at 10.34am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the southbound lane was blocked.