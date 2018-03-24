Menu
Highway drama: Bruce rollover creates chaos

Matty Holdsworth
24th Mar 2018 9:55 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

MOTORISTS heading south to Brisbane from the Sunshine Coast or Noosa could be in for a lengthy trip after a rollover on the Bruce Highway.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred one kilometre south of the Caloundra Road exit at Meridan Plains and saw one lane blocked southbound.

Delays are expected and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

Reports from the scene indicate the car was on its back when authorities arrived. 

One patient was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries. 

More to follow.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
