Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Highway closed, two trapped after serious truck crash

Hayden Johnson
by
6th May 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Brisbane Valley Highway is closed after a serious truck crash in the early hours of this morning.

The serious single-truck crash happened at Wivenhoe Pocket between Wivenhoe Dam and Fernvale.

About 3.40am the truck has overturned after it left the highway and hit a number of trees.

Two men are trapped in the truck and are believed to have serious injuries.

The road between Wivenhoe Pocket and Fernvale will be closed most of the day, and motorists are advised to take a detour through Lowood.

The Forensic Crash Unit attended the location and are conducting investigations into the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam to contact the police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash editors picks fernvale queensland police truck crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman suing TriCare Bundaberg for $2 million

    premium_icon Woman suing TriCare Bundaberg for $2 million

    News A WOMAN has lodged a Supreme Court claim against her former employer and a former colleague after an alleged workplace injury prohibited her from working.

    Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    premium_icon Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    Politics Government to invest in the Bundaberg Port

    'Taxpayers not funding Bundy council's news site'

    premium_icon 'Taxpayers not funding Bundy council's news site'

    Council News The council says it absorbs cost of news page