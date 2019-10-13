Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two dead in fiery highway crash

by Thomas Morgan
13th Oct 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO people have died in a fiery accident that closed the Bruce Highway for more than six hours overnight.

The incident, which was possibly caused by a kangaroo, happened near Gin Gin about 9.30pm last night.

It was initially called in as a single-vehicle crash involving a kangaroo, but police officers noticed a second car on fire in a gully.

The drivers of the two cars - who were the sole occupants of both vehicles - died.

Forensic crash unit investigators are at the scene.

More Stories

bruce highway bundaberg editors picks fatal traffic crash gin gin

Top Stories

    Big change coming for heart health checks

    Big change coming for heart health checks

    Health A change is coming for all Australians after a major Heart Foundation and News Corp campaign win — and it’s set to save more lives.

    Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

    premium_icon Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

    News Inspector Pat Swindells issues warning to careless smokers

    Where the rain fell: 14-95mm recorded across Wide Bay

    premium_icon Where the rain fell: 14-95mm recorded across Wide Bay

    News THE sound of rain hitting the roof was music to the ears of people across the Wide...

    PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    premium_icon PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    News Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting...