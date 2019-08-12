Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Highway closed after fatal truck rollover

by Thomas Morgan
12th Aug 2019 8:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a truck rollover in the Somerset region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Brisbane Valley Hwy in Yimbun, north of Esk just before 3pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a truck had rolled and then caught alight.

One person died, the spokeswoman confirmed.

 

 

The Brisbane Valley Hwy remained closed as of 7.45pm.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway editors picks esk fatal truck rollover yimbun

Top Stories

    Mum fined $1k after sinking nails into cop

    premium_icon Mum fined $1k after sinking nails into cop

    Crime A MOTHER who left nail mark lacerations on a police officer's wrist, after threatening to stab her husband has been fined $1000 in a Bundaberg court.

    10 Bundaberg themed baby names you'll love

    premium_icon 10 Bundaberg themed baby names you'll love

    Parenting Naming babies after places is a hot trend, why not start at home?

    WATCH: What caused strange 'red storm' over Coonarr?

    premium_icon WATCH: What caused strange 'red storm' over Coonarr?

    Environment MP urges locals to report incident

    Iconic pub at risk of closing

    premium_icon Iconic pub at risk of closing

    Business 'We even have a ghost, everyone knows about our ghost'