Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has reportedly broken down
A truck has reportedly broken down Kirstin Payne
News

SECOND BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

9th Nov 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

UPDATE

While the truck breakdown has been resolved, a car and a caravan have now reportedly broken down on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble.

According to Live Traffic NSW, one of the two southbound lanes are closed.

The second breakdown on the Pacific Highway this morning.
The second breakdown on the Pacific Highway this morning. Live Traffic NSW

 

EARLIER

A truck has reportedly broken down on the Pacific Highway at McPhee Street with southbound traffic affected.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services crews are in attendance. 

It is recommended that motorists exercise caution while passing through the area. 

The breakdown has occurred near Swan Creek
The breakdown has occurred near Swan Creek Live Traffic NSW
pacific highway truck breakdown
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man jailed for threatening suicide in front of girlfriend

    premium_icon Man jailed for threatening suicide in front of girlfriend

    Crime A BUNDABERG magistrate has voiced her concerns after a man who tried to kill himself in front of his girlfriend appeared before her in court.

    Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

    premium_icon Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

    News Home price more than half a million higher than suburb median

    $170K SUIT: School mum sues state after drop-off nightmare

    premium_icon $170K SUIT: School mum sues state after drop-off nightmare

    Crime Bundy woman loses job after suffering injury

    Workers to suffer from grant decrease: Owner

    premium_icon Workers to suffer from grant decrease: Owner

    Politics Call for return of $20k First Home Owners' Grant

    Local Partners