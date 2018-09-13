Menu
Man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

Tara Miko
by
13th Sep 2018 11:58 AM | Updated: 3:18 PM

UPDATE: A man has died and a woman seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Western Downs this morning.

Police confirmed a man died at the scene off the Moonie Highway at Kumbarilla, near Tara.

Initial investigations suggest a sedan was south-west of the Moonie Highway intersection with the Surat Developmental Rd when it left the road and struck a tree just before 11am.

The male driver died at the scene.

The Moonie Highway was closed to allow a rescue helicopter to land and airlift a woman with serious injuries to Brisbane.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or was travelling in the area at the time to come forward.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a serious traffic crash on the Western Downs.

It is believed at least one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Moonie Highway near Weranga, south-west of Dalby.

Two people were believed to be in the vehicle which crashed into a tree off the highway past the Surat Developmental Rd.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene of the crash reported about 10.55am.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the incident and the Moonie Highway will be closed to allow for it to land.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

Toowoomba Chronicle

