HIGHS AND LOWS OF CRICKET: Past Highs misses out

Maryborough’s Sam Chew watches the ball fly down towards the boundary for four.

CRICKET: The Rum City Foods Intra Cup season is over for Past Highs after one of the most dramatic days of cricket on Saturday.

The side missed out on finals by 1.25 points after losing their final match to Maryborough at Salter Oval under the Duckworth Lewis System after lightning and thunderstorms forced the game to be called off early.

Hervey Bay, who also lost to The Waves down on the Fraser Coast, qualified for the fourth and final spot.

But it almost went the way of the Bundaberg side.

Past Highs, batting first, made 180 before having Maryborough 2/102 from 16 overs.

At that point it was deemed unsafe to continue with all players going off.

Maryborough won on Duckworth Lewis with 15 overs from each side constituting a game.

Past Highs scored 2.3 points from the clash and Hervey Bay 3.42 from their loss to The Waves.

The Waves chased down Hervey Bay’s 142 with the loss of four wickets in 34 overs.

The points from Hervey Bay were enough to qualify.

Had the game between Past Highs and Maryborough been called off before 15 overs, it would have been a ‘no result’ and Past Highs would have got the extra points, two of them, needed to finish in fourth.

The other game at Salter Oval on Saturday, between Norths and Brothers, was called off as a ‘no result’ after Brothers were 1/62 in 14 overs, chasing Norths’ 151.

The game was called off 10 minutes before the Past Highs contest.

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said the side was forced to stay on to constitute a game.

“It was a disappointing result,” he said.

“The game should have been classified as a washout, exactly like Norths v Brothers who were playing at a field across from each other.

“Norths stopped their game at the 14-over mark, we (were) made to go to 16th so there was some sort of a game.”

Lankowski said he was told by umpires it was 25 overs that constituted a game.

He questioned why the side were made to continue play when there was thunder and lightning around.

The NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Cricket Association for comment and Ross Pegg, the senior co-ordinator, said the umpire did tell Past Highs it was 25 overs before the other umpire quickly corrected him to say it was 15 overs that constituted a game.

In relation to being forced to play, Pegg said the discretion was always with the umpires about when to stop play.

“When the game is beginning the groundsman hands over the game to the umpires,” he said.

“The BCA has no right and cannot interfere with that.

“The rules are clear for the competition and were sent out to all the clubs at the start of the season.”

Pegg also revealed the Past Highs game wasn’t the last one stopped with others going on after that contest was stopped.

“It’s at the discretion of the umpires and if they didn’t see appropriate grounds to stop, then the game continues,” he said.

Hervey Bay will play Brothers, and the Norths (below) face The Waves in the semi-finals next week, at Salter Oval at 11am.