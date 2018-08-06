HIGHRISE POSITION: Gidarjil leader calls for Bargara balance

BARGARA may be considered the jewel in the region's crown but of late it has been an epicentre of controversy.

A nine-storey mixed-use project proposed for the large corner parcel of land along the Esplanade, on Burkitt and See Sts has divided the community as to whether it should go ahead or not... and if so at what height?

The NewsMail yesterday asked Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Dr Kerry Blackman for his thoughts on the project.

Gidarjil Development Corporation was established in 2000 by representatives of the Gurang and Gooreng Gooreng people to give leadership and momentum to the economic, social and cultural development of indigenous people.

Dr Blackman said balance between the environment, tourism and industry was essential in a project like this.

"If there's no balance it will look ugly,” Dr Blackman said.

"Bargara needs to be looked at for the beauty of the place.

"Trying to make it like the Sunshine Coast or the Gold Coast - we don't need another Sunshine Coast.

"I think people still like to enjoy a natural environment, rather than a cosmetic one,” Dr Blackman said.

He said he remembered his Sunday School break-ups were held at Bargara and it was a "beautiful, pristine” piece of coastal land.

Dr Blackman said he certainly wasn't anti-development.

At this point in time, the application for the proposed Jewel development at Bargara was withdrawn from consideration ahead of the Bundaberg Regional Council meeting in July, at the request of the developer.

"The applicant has asked for a pause of 50 business days in accordance with section 32 of the Development Assessment Rules and has indicated they wish to make further representations to council,” a council spokesperson said.

The developer is hoping to build the high rise at nine storeys.

Council officers have recommended allowing for six storeys based on current regulations.