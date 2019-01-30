Menu
Crime

High-profile psychologist extradited on child sex charges

by AAP
30th Jan 2019 5:14 PM
A HIGH-PROFILE Australian psychologist has been extradited from Queensland to NSW to face historical sex offences against young boys while he was a Scout leader.

The psychologist, who once treated contestants on a reality television show and profiled notorious criminals, faced Southport Court on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was extradited to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday to face charges dating back to the 1960s including indecent assault and buggery against three 12-year-old boys.

NSW police allege the offences happened when the man was a Scoutmaster in Sydney.

Detectives launched the investigation after three men came forward with allegations last year.

Outside court, the man's solicitor Colin Greatorix said his client denied the allegations and would "vigorously contest" the charges.

"He denies the allegations completely and it is causing him great distress," Mr Greatorix said.

He said these allegations would "utterly destroy" the reputation of one of the country's eminent psychologists.

"All you need unfortunately is to have a sniff of something illegal, immoral or unacceptable and people's reputations are destroyed.

"His career at the moment I would say is finished."

The man is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

