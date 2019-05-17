High-profile barrister raided by CCC

THE chambers of high-profile criminal barrister Tony Kimmins has been raided as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into Brisbane solicitor Adam Magill.

The Courier-Mail understands the Crime and Corruption Commission conducted the raid on Tuesday evening, which was linked to a deepening probe into Magill's activities.

The former detective was charged with fraud offences following an 18-month investigation by Queensland's corruption watchdog into his law firm Lawler Magill.

Magill is facing charges of aggravated fraud, fraudulent falsification of records and aggravated money laundering.

Magill has also been accused of breaching his bail conditions on several occasions.

He has denied all allegations.

Sources said six CCC officers raided Mr Kimmins CBD office at Inns of Court, where more than 100 members of the private bar also have chambers, shortly after close of business on Tuesday.

Lawyer Adam Magill is facing serious charges. (AAP Image/Darren England)

A number of documents were taken during the raid.

Mr Kimmins has appeared in some of the most high-profile criminal cases in the state, most recently defending alleged wife killer John Chardon.

He has not been charged with any criminal offences and there is no allegation of wrongdoing against him.

Magill was one of multiple arrests made during the CCC's Operation Stockade, which also saw former colleagues Corey Cullen, Mitchell Cunningham and Nathan Hounsell charged with separate fraud offences.

Barrister Alastair McDougall has also been charged with perjury after allegedly lying during a CCC hearing about communicating with Magill.

Mr Kimmins declined to comment.

The CCC has been contacted for comment.