Highly praised Bundy plumber reveals his secret

Bundaberg plumber AJ Evans is popular with his customers.

BUNDY loves its plumbers.

When the NewsMail took to Facebook to ask readers who their favourites were, hundreds of comments flooded in.

Local bloke AJ Evans of AJ Evans Plumbing and Gas took the top spot among readers who were flush with admiration for his hard work.

He says it all bubbles down to good old fashioned service.

"It's about being honest and fair and talking to people,” he said.

"Explain things, be fair and do a good job, it's not that hard really.”

Mr Evans has been plumbing for a decade after completing an apprenticeship in Bundaberg.

"I base my business on keeping people happy and word of mouth,” he said.

Mr Evans, who spoke to the NewsMail on his way to a job in Agnes Water, said there was no such thing as a dull day for a plumber.

"The hardest part is trying to fit it all in,” he said.

Another plumber who locals couldn't stop sinking praise into was Gainsite Plumbing and Gas.

Maree Partridge praised the local team for being helpful in a time of need.

"Definite winner,” she said, adding that they'd shown her kindness following a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Denise Williamson also gave the Gainsite crew a big thank you for their support in a fundraising effort.

JR Plumbing, Gas Fitting and Roofing was another local business showered with plenty of thank yous.

Multiple plumbers in the region received praise, showing that Bundy's got no shortage of top professionals.