Highly educated? You're more likely to have an affair

THE more education a person receives, the more likely they are to have an affair.

That's according to new research showing 70.2% of women and 56.1% of men who achieve higher education are more likely to stray.

The study, conducted by VictoriaMilan - a dating site for married and attached people looking to have an affair - looked into the education levels of 79,182 of its active users in Australia to discover whether a person is more or less likely to stray based on their level of education.

The survey polled men and women from all walks of life, taking into account people who didn't complete high school or college, those who graduated from high school, technical school, college or achieved a bachelor's, masters or doctorate.



The group most likely to engage in an erotic affair is those who graduated from college, with 35.7% of women and 25.4% of men confessing they have strayed.



A trend appears with the next level up in education - a bachelor's degree - gives people a bit more confidence, with 22.5% of women and 17.6% of men deciding to embark on an adulterous adventure.



Men with technical education (17.2%) are third most likely to slip between the sheets with someone other than their beloved partner.

13.3% of women who have completed high school education have no issue getting hot and heavy with someone outside of their primary relationship.



However, the most faithful women are those who have achieved their doctorate (1.4%) followed by those who did not complete high school (5.1% women).

The men least likely to stray are those who achieved their doctorate (1.3%) followed by those who didn't complete college (4.6%).

Victoria Milan founder and CEO Sigurd Vedal said education seemed to play a part in cheating.



"Aussies with university credentials are the ones most likely to have an affair and those with limited education are the most faithful," he said.

"What this tells us is that highly educated people are likely to have more time on their hands, while the working class are too busy making ends meet to have time for a sexy fling."

