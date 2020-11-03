Highly Accomplished: Teachers’ hard work pays off

TOP MARKS: Natasha Johnson & Jo Harris are the latest St Luke's Anglican School teachers to received their Highly Accomplished Teacher Accreditation.

St Luke’s Anglican School has recently doubled the amount of Highly Accomplished and Lead Teachers at the campus.

Teachers, Natasha Johnson and Jo Harris, received their Highly Accomplished Teacher Accreditation this month, bringing the school’s total of HALT accredited teachers to four.

The school believes this to be the most HALT Accredited Teachers of any school in the Wide Bay Region.

The Highly Accomplished Accreditation is overseen by the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL), and takes 2 years to complete.

Jo Harris is a Multi-disciplinary Teacher for Middle School and School House Coordinator, while Natasha Johnson is the Differentiate Learning Teacher, Psychology, and Philosophical Inquiry Teacher for Middle and Senior School.

Ms Harris said to become accredited as a Highly Accomplished Teacher you must first produce a portfolio of evidence.

“This is Stage 1 of the process and takes approximately one year to complete,” she said.

“Stage 2 is then having that portfolio officially assessed, followed by having your colleagues interviewed and a class you are teaching observed.”

Ms Johnson added, the Highly Accomplished Accreditation allows you to reflect on one’s own practice within a structured framework.

“I always aspire to be a better teacher for the students in my classrooms, and this process allowed for me to create a tangible plan to improve my teaching skills,” she said.

When asked what being Highly Accomplished to them, and to St Luke’s School as a whole, Ms Johnson said, “This reflects the ongoing, innovative practices within the St Luke’s teaching and learning community, and the positive effect that those practices have on students.”

Highly Accomplished Teachers are officially recognised as highly effective, skilled classroom practitioners and routinely work independently and collaboratively to improve their own practice and the practice of colleagues.

They work with colleagues to plan, evaluate and modify teaching programs to improve student learning.

Both Teachers praised the team around them and St Luke’s School for providing them the platform and foundation from which a Highly Accomplished Accreditation can be achieved.

“The achievement really showcases the ability and collegiality of our staff, who assist in the practice, the pedagogy, and the high standard of our teaching discipline here at St Luke’s,” Ms Harris said.

Ms Johnson said it was a privilege to be able to support, and learn from the teachers of St Luke’s.

“More than anything, I hope that is accreditation draws attention to the work the staff here do as a team,” she said.

In 2018 St Luke’s saw the accreditation of its first two HALT teachers, who were the very first teachers in the Fraser Coast Region to receive the prestigious certification.

