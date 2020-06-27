Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOWCASING HISTORY: Dr Kerry Blackman with a book he co-authored Colonisation Through Black Eyes.
SHOWCASING HISTORY: Dr Kerry Blackman with a book he co-authored Colonisation Through Black Eyes.
News

Highlighting the region’s history

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
27th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPENDING six months delving into the region’s history and available archives, Dr Kerry Blackman has co-authored a book set to bring to light the true history of colonisation of Seventeen Seventy.

Colonisation Through Black Eyes is the culmination of Dr Blackman and Dr Lysbeth Ford’s work, designed as an educational resource for everyone within the community.

The book will be launched in the lead up to the 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival.

With the Seventeen Seventy region one of the touch points made by Captain James Cook, Dr Blackman said it was important to tell the truth and the true history of the region and that’s what prompted the publication.

He said the book could go on to be an educational tool for schools, politicians and the local community.

Dr Blackman is working with the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery to hold a book launch in September.

1770 colonisation dr kelly blackman gidarjil development corporation
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: LifeFlight joins search effort for man overboard

        premium_icon VIDEO: LifeFlight joins search effort for man overboard

        News Authorities received a mayday call this morning from a sail boat, in an area east of Middle Island in the Gladstone region.

        TIMELINE: NewsMail turns new page in its long history

        premium_icon TIMELINE: NewsMail turns new page in its long history

        News The NewsMail’s history can be traced all the way back to Gayndah in 1861.

        Family has newspaper ink running through veins

        premium_icon Family has newspaper ink running through veins

        News Newspapers have been a family affair for the Gardiner family so generations.

        The changing face and pace of news

        premium_icon The changing face and pace of news

        News Former NewsMail editor Christina Ongley looks back on her time working for the...