Highlighting the region’s history

SPENDING six months delving into the region’s history and available archives, Dr Kerry Blackman has co-authored a book set to bring to light the true history of colonisation of Seventeen Seventy.

Colonisation Through Black Eyes is the culmination of Dr Blackman and Dr Lysbeth Ford’s work, designed as an educational resource for everyone within the community.

The book will be launched in the lead up to the 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival.

With the Seventeen Seventy region one of the touch points made by Captain James Cook, Dr Blackman said it was important to tell the truth and the true history of the region and that’s what prompted the publication.

He said the book could go on to be an educational tool for schools, politicians and the local community.

Dr Blackman is working with the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery to hold a book launch in September.