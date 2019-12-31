Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer, Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Aman Meles and Bob Gee endorse the Transition 2 Success program.

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer, Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Aman Meles and Bob Gee endorse the Transition 2 Success program.

THE past financial year was the worst year in a decade for youth crime in Bundaberg.

According to the recently released Queensland Courts’ annual report, there had been 318 youth in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

This had been almost eight per cent of the total number of Bundaberg court defendants.

Each child on average had faced 2.4 charges.

This was an increase of child defendants compared to the annual reports in the last 10 years.

In the previous report there were 244 child defendants in the local magistrates court who had faced a total 564 charges.

They made up seven per cent of the total number of defendants.

Increased youth crime was a social issue which had recently been raised by Bundaberg MP David Batt.

“Our local police do a great job with the limited resources they have and the legislation they must abide by, but more needs to be done to ensure residents … feel safe in their own home,” Mr Batt said in October.

“I’m calling on Labor to up their act and address the youth crime problems in Queensland.

“The LNP recently moved an amendment to the Youth Justice Act that would have seen breach of bail restored as an offence, but Labor voted against it.

“If this isn’t evidence that Labor is soft on crime, I don’t know what is.”

The State Government had separate programs addressing youth crime, including Transition 2 Success as well as the Youth Bail Support Program, which had received $280,000 in funding for Bundaberg youth.

Health care provider Bridges was leading the Youth Bail Support Program established by April, which meant that its results had little bearing on the annual report figures.

But the Transition 2 Success

program led by Youth Justice gave youth training on a farm in the Bundaberg area to give them skills in rural operations, first aid, CPR and construction.

High level bureaucrats and state ministers endorsed the program and earlier this year expanded it across Queensland, saying participants were less likely to reoffend.

Another high year of youth crime was in 2010-11, in which there were 311 children appearing on 547 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.