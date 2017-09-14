27°
News

High winds cancel regional flights out of Sydney airport

Owen Jacques
by

STRONG winds buffeting Sydney Airport are causing travel chaos for commuters, particularly those bound for regional areas, as flights are delayed or cancelled.

With wind gusts peaking at 57kmh at 8.30am, the airport has been forced to shut down two of its three runways.

Of the 68 flights affected so far, 52 have been cancelled, 16 have been delayed.

Some Virgin Australia flights to and from Hervey Bay, Tamworth and Hamilton Island have been cancelled.


Jetstar cancelled selected flights to and from Ballina, Brisbane, Coolangatta, the Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

Qantas has confirmed that 10 of its outbound flights from Sydney have been affected by the delays.

A spokesman said "a whole mix of flights" across the Qantas network were being delayed after the decision by Air Traffic Services.
 

Departing flights cancelled at Sydney Airport.
Departing flights cancelled at Sydney Airport.

Whether those delays will reverberate through destinations through the day "depends on what happens with the winds this morning and when the airport decides to go back to normal runway operations.

No international Qantas flights are affected by the wind conditions.
 

IS YOUR FLIGHT DELAYED? CHECK BELOW

SYDNEY DEPARTURES

SYDNEY ARRIVALS

Topics:  editors picks flights

News Corp Australia
Driver loses licence after being caught out

Driver loses licence after being caught out

DRIVER Tobias Carkeet lost his licence for six months after being caught driving when unlicensed because of demerit points.

After 'brutal' reign of terror, an attitude change

Warren William Peter Lohman faced charges including drug trafficking, assault, burglary with violence, and extortion.

Brutal acts of violence designed "to extract your pound of flesh”

Nearly $500k for three Bundy road projects

ROAD PROJECT: Three Bundaberg road projects worth nearly half a million dollars have been given the green light under State Government funding.

Roads to be made safer by upgrades

Plenty of flathead are biting

NICE CATCH: Dale Smith with a 69cm barra he caught recently at Lake Monduran.

Great weekend for getting out with the kids

Local Partners