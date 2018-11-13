High-voltage Xmas deathtrap nearly kills Coast man

A set of dodgy online Christmas lights have turned into a high-voltage "deathtrap” nearly killing a Cooroy man.

A SET of dodgy online Christmas lights have turned into a high-voltage "deathtrap" nearly killing a Cooroy man.

The newly purchased Christmas light was exposed and shocked the man with "potentially deadly" 240-volt wires.

Energex attended the home and said it could easily have resulted in a house fire, severe electric shocks or death.

Safety team member Chris Rose said the lights were bought online and arrived at the home in a faulty state.

He said it could have easily created a more serious safety risk if gone undetected.

"This time of year there will be plenty of people looking online for powered Christmas decorations, but please remember the serious safety risks faulty or low-quality lights can pose far outweigh the savings," Mr Rose said.

"Energex crews go to more 1000 electrical shock call-outs a year and these Christmas lights had one of the most dangerous faults they'd ever seen.

"If these dodgy Christmas lights had gone unnoticed the outcome could have been completely different by potentially taking someone's life through electrocution or by starting a house fire.

"This is why we always urge people, for their safety and that of their loved ones, to only purchase electrical Christmas decorations from reputable retailers and ensure they comply with Australian Safety Standards."

Mr Rose said this particularly dodgy light was one of the "most dangerous" seen recently.

He also said that it wasn't just new Christmas lights that can cause safety risks for homeowners and all existing lights should be checked before installing them.

"For most of the year Christmas lights and powered decorations are stored unnoticed in cupboards and sheds where they can easily be damaged or chewed on by pests," he said.

"So before any lights or decorations are plugged in they should always be checked for faults such as exposed wires and broken bulbs.

"By taking the time to check for faults and by only buying appliances that comply with Australian safety standards we can give everyone the opportunity to have a safe Christmas."