High-tech laundry as multi-million dollar facility opens

Business development manager Terri Taylor at the multi-million dollar New Image Laundry Services facility run by Impact Community Services Mike Knott BUN060318LAUNDRY4

ARE you time poor and does the thought of washing sheets turn you into a crumpled mess, just like those sheets that need washing?

If the answer is yes, then this next piece of information comes with a warning, because you're about to get very jealous.

There's a piece of machinery at Impact Community Services' new commercial laundry that takes a wet sheet and spits it out the other side dry, pressed and folded.

It's this state-of-the-art equipment from Germany that will help New Image Laundry Services increase its monthly laundry from 11-12tonnes to a whopping 50tonnes.

Work is all but complete on the $2.7million project in Inglis Place, with New Image Laundry Services scheduled to move from its former premises to the shiny new facility within weeks.

Business development manager Terri Taylor said everything was in the final stages and set for handover this month.

"Final inspections are under way, everything is being cleaned and basically that's it,” she said.

"Furniture and the new trucks will be delivered in the next weeks and then we'll be transitioning over a weekend - we don't want to be operating two laundries at once.”

Ms Taylor said they would start off with the same nine staff members but expected to grow that number to 25full-time equivalent positions for people in the community with a disability or mental illness.

"We'll start off with the staff we have and go from there,” Ms Taylor said.

"We're hoping to ramp our tonnage quite quickly. We obviously have a much larger capacity here, the old laundry is about 143sqm and this is 1047sqm.

"We've got plenty of people just waiting for us to open because we don't have the capacity to take any more where we currently are.

"We're going to be ISO accredited and be able to pick up hospital work.”

The new laundry will also serve as a training facility to help people gain the skills needed to move into other positions in the community.

"There are lots of different opportunities and jobs they can hold here,” she said.

"The idea is to train them up and move them into open employment.

"It's such a feel-good place to work. It's great to see them grow.

"The existing staff have already had a tour and they're really excited, it's just going to be a really nice place for them to work.”