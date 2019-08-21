High speed rollover on Mundubbera Durong Rd

Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident.

Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident. Contributed

Update 4:34pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance crews are attending to five patients after a single-vehicle rollover into a tree on Mundubbera Durong Rd at Boynewood.

A QAS spokesman said there were five patients, four of which were stable and one in a serious condition with a head injury and neck pain.

An emergency helicopter has reportedly been tasked to the scene.

4:00pm: EMERGENCY crews are attending a crash outside of Mundubbera on Mundubbera Durong Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was one crew attending the crash, which was located at Boynewood.

Initial reports are a car has had a high speed rollover into a tree, with five patients on scene.

One is reportedly unconscious but the others are walking around.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.