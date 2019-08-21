High speed rollover on Mundubbera Durong Rd
Update 4:34pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance crews are attending to five patients after a single-vehicle rollover into a tree on Mundubbera Durong Rd at Boynewood.
A QAS spokesman said there were five patients, four of which were stable and one in a serious condition with a head injury and neck pain.
An emergency helicopter has reportedly been tasked to the scene.
4:00pm: EMERGENCY crews are attending a crash outside of Mundubbera on Mundubbera Durong Rd.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was one crew attending the crash, which was located at Boynewood.
Initial reports are a car has had a high speed rollover into a tree, with five patients on scene.
One is reportedly unconscious but the others are walking around.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.