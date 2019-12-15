High school graduates react to OP results

Sammee Hossain and Isabelle Hocking are two of St Lukes higher achievers, each having an OP2. Picture: Brian Cassidy

ST LUKE’S Anglican School graduate Samee Hossain was too nervous to sleep the night before his OP score was due to be published.

The last release of OP scores online was earlier than expected for more than 37,000 Year 12 graduates across Queensland during the weekend.

Samee received a text from a friend in the early hours of Saturday saying the scores were online, and so he decided to check his result while his family was asleep.

“I had three back-up plans waiting just in case it didn’t go right,” he said.

When Samee discovered he received an OP 2 he yelled, waking his family.

Sammee Hossain has yet to decide what he will study.

They offered their congratulations as he realised he should be able to qualify for the degrees he was considering studying.

Samee was uncertain whether to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a doctor, or to study engineering, but applied for universities knowing that his hard work would pay off.

“That is the plan; go straight into university, get a degree, and live a simple life. Nothing too flash,” he said.

Samee’s plans to celebrate were low-key: to spend quality time with his family, and to sit in front of the television.

Another St Luke’s student, Will Felesina, was celebrating at a beach on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

He received an OP 4.

“I’m happy with that.

“I’ve worked pretty hard the last two years,” Will said.

Will aimed to study a Bachelor of Science at UQ, which required an OP 6.

“I’m just ready for next year really, and to get into the real world,” he said.

“I will miss my school life.”

Isabelle Hocking said she was expecting the OP results to be published at 9am on Saturday.

Her Math C class has a social media group which began to share details of results in the early hours that morning, which made her feel apprehensive about her results.

“I kind of squealed,” Isabelle said, describing her reaction to her OP 2.

St Lukes graduate, Isabelle Hocking scored an OP 2.

“I was nervous but I also knew everything I did this year I worked hard for.

“I was confident I would achieve what I hoped to achieve.”

Isabelle said that it had been “just another day” for her on Saturday.

But the result would help in her application for an advanced science course at UQ.

Since Year 9 when Isabelle studied a STEM course in Brisbane, she had been enthusiastic about medical research in infectious diseases and epidemics.

“I have been falling more and more in love with the field,” she said.