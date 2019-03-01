School ‘failed in duty of care’ says dad

A ZILLMERE father says a north Brisbane high school showed a "catastrophic failure of duty of care" when it let his 14-year-old son with autism leave a bus line and walk home by himself.

Eugene Kochnieff said his son, who is high functioning but with a mental age of 10-11, left the line outside Aspley State High School on Monday after being told to tuck in his formal shirt before boarding the bus.

The teacher involved on the day has defended their actions and the school plans to meet with the family and staff to discuss what happened.

Aspley State High School. Picture: Jodie Richter

"He (my son) would have been in a state of emotional distress," Mr Kochnieff said.

"He's a super gentle giant but he hates confrontation. He feels any discipline is an attack upon him personally.

"If my son walked home it was because he felt set upon. The emotional pressure he was in was too much to deal with and he made a decision that was the best decision for him emotionally.

"He walked off, no problem. It's still a catastrophic failure of duty of care."

In an email to the Kochnieffs the teacher on duty reported several students were asked to tuck their shirts in before boarding the bus.

The email reads, "(Your son) said nothing to me, but removed himself from the line. At that point I said, 'You don't have to get out of the line, just tuck your shirt in'. He began walking away from the bus … (His younger brother) then tried to counsel him in order to get him to tuck his shirt in but he refused. At this point I told him that he did not have to walk and he could get on the bus. He chose to walk."

However Mr Kochnieff said even though his son made his way safely home, this wasn't good enough.

"Even if it happened how they say, what transpired is a terrible abnegation of duty of care; the fact they let him walk off, a special needs kid, and they didn't contact us.

"The first we knew about it was when his younger brother got home and rang his mum."

Aspley State High School principal Jacquita Miller. Picture: Tara Croser

School principal Jacquita Miller said, "We will discuss the events of Monday afternoon with the student, family and staff to look at what we could improve.

"We remain committed to working with this student and their family on making adjustments that support them and their learning," Ms Miller said.

The Kochnieffs live about 2km from the school - it's about a kilometre walk to Zillmere station, across a footbridge and then along Zillmere Rd to the school - and the two boys sometimes make their own way, with money to buy something along the way.

"None of that was in place on this day," Mr Kochnieff said.

"The distance is not the issue, it's the fact he's special needs."

Mr Kochnieff said he didn't know why his younger son boarded the bus rather than stay with his older brother.

He said the teacher on bus duty should have made sure someone followed his son in a car to ensure he was safe, or contacted a parent.

The family contacted Education Queensland about the incident and received an email response stating, "The safety of our students is the department's highest priority.

"Given the serious nature of the incident you raised, we strongly encourage you to discuss your concerns with your school's principal, so they can address the issue directly.

"If your concerns persist after a discussion with the principal, then please contact your local education regional office."