JEWEL: Artists impressions of the high-rise on the Bargara esplanade.
HIGH-RISE: Council not with State on call-in decision

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Dec 2018 6:22 PM
WHILE Bargara's Jewel project may now be under the State's control, Bundaberg Regional Council believes it had already struck the right balance.

Planning and development councillor Ross Sommerfeld yesterday said they would assist the Minister's department in providing information to address his concerns.

"We believe the environmental aspects were adequately addressed by stringent conditions, including the first green-star rating for any building in the Bundaberg region,” CrSommerfeld said.

"It's disappointing the proposed assessment time frame is six months. We hope it might be completed more quickly.

"With regards to community sentiment, we note the Minister received 26 requests to call in the development.

"It's our view the majority of people in Bundaberg want this development to go ahead.”

