High range drink driver caught twice in one night

TWICE IN A NIGHT: A 59 year old North Lakes man was caught drink driving twice in one night. Picture: File.

AFTER crashing his car while allegedly four times the limit, a North Lakes man was caught drink driving again three hours later.

The 59-year-old man was first apprehended by police yesterday afternoon in Gayndah after he collided with a car on Capper St.

Senior Constable Brian Nugent said the North Lakes man left Middlemount earlier that day, and was driving through town around 4.45pm.

"What appears to have happened is he has grazed another driver's car as they were reversing out on Capper St," Sen Const. Nugent said.

"He's then looked back to see if he's hit them, and failed to notice the vehicle in front of him."

Gayndah police were called to the incident, and subjected the driver to a breath test.

They will allege the 59-year-old man blew 0.21, over four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

He was subsequently charged with high range drink driving, and his licence was immediately suspended.

Three hours later, calls were made to police about a man driving erratically on Wharton St, Gayndah.

Police arrived at around 7.50pm to find the North Lakes man behind the wheel yet again, and pulled him him over for a breath test.

They will allege the man blew 0.25, five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

He was charged with a second count of high-range drink driving, driving while suspended, and his car was impounded.

The 59-year-old man will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.