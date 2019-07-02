High-quality carnival keeps volunteers coming back

A SEA of aspiring football players sporting their school's colours and game faces were out in force in what was the first day of Confraternity competition.

The 40th Confraternity Carnival kicked off in Bundaberg yesterday with teams from across the state taking to the field in what is regarded as one of the largest school-boys rugby league competition in Queensland.

And the man behind the microphone this year is Chris Roelofs.

Having been involved in the popular carnival for more than a decade, Shalom teacher Mr Roelofs said he'd done plenty of roles including team manager, bus driver and now announcer.

Mr Roelofs said it was the high quality of football and the opportunity to catch up with other teachers outside of the school grounds that kept him coming back.

He said not only had high- quality players come from Confraternity carnivals, but former NRL players had come back to schoolboy football to coach up-and-coming players.

Mr Roelofs said his son played Confraternity last year and enjoyed the mateship that extended beyond the classroom, and on to the field for a week away playing football.

He said competitions such as Confraternity allowed players to play people they typically would not get to take on.

There are 48 teams in the rugby league side of this week's sporting bonanza, which is held in conjunction with the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival in Bundaberg.

In one of the opening games of the competition, Field 1 had Gladstone's Chanel College run on with pace as Jet Cavanagh found the line.

Sitting in the grandstands were Tom and Ed McGilvray who had a smile from ear to ear watching the youngsters play.