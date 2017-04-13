EXTENSIVE DELAYS: No sign of Bruce Hwy gridlock easing

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy congestion is now stretching about 30km along the Sunshine Coast as Easter weekend traffic sets in early.

Extensive delays are expected as traffic crawls in the northbound lanes from the Beerwah State Forest to the Sunshine Motorway exit at the Sippy Downs interchange.

Motorists have been urged to use extra caution on affected roads.



UPDATE: Holiday congestion has struck on the Bruce Hwy.

The worst affected stretch is the northbound lanes leading up to the Sippy Downs interchange, with traffic slowing south past the Caloundra interchange.

The Sippy Downs exit is notorious for drivers slowing or stopping on the ramp to let drivers cross from the Sunshine Mwy to Wilson Rd.

Congestion has also been reported on Caloundra Rd as traffic slows to enter the highway.

Significant delays are expected and motorists have been urged to drive with extra caution in the affected areas.



BREAKING: Motorists are urged to show patience as heavy traffic congestion hits the Sunshine Coast.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport has issued a "high priority alert" for the Sunshine Motorway and Bruce Hwy.

It has been prompted by "recurring congestion" that is affecting all northbound lanes.

The congestion is at its heaviest at the Sunshine Mwy connection with the Bruce Hwy at Tanawha.

"Motorists are urged to show patience," the alert reads.

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Get real-time alerts on Sunshine Coast traffic by clicking here and then FOLLOW TOPIC