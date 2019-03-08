Menu
WET WEATHER: 2.4mm of rain has fallen on Bundaberg this morning with conditions expected to clear tomorrow.
High pressure system brings rain to Bundy

Geordi Offord
8th Mar 2019 9:46 AM
SOME much needed rain has fallen in the Bundaberg region this morning, however it's not sticking around.

2.4mm has fallen on the Rum City so far with more possible throughout the day.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Nicholas Shera said the rainfall was the result of a high pressure system from the Tasman Sea bringing a ridge up the Queensland coast.

"The weekend is looking pretty good, we are forecasting a possible morning shower Saturday,” he said.

"But from there the rain will start moving more north and Sunday will be mostly sunny.

"Monday will be mostly sunny as well and it will get quite warm.”

Mr Shera said the area will see temperatures reach up to 33 degrees, four degrees above the March average of 29.

"As you move inland the temperatures will get a bit higher,” he said.

"We won't see things cool down until about Thursday and Friday.”

The coast will see winds of up to 20 knots with a swell of up to 1.5 metres.

Mr Shera said those conditions will begin to ease later this evening.

