High power prices on the agenda

ELECTRICITY prices dominated the issues raised by residents who voiced their concerns at a LNP community forum, with more than 100 people taking the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Shadow Cabinet Ministers.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls and deputy leader Deb Frecklington welcomed the crowd at Rowers on the River today before those in attendance raised the issues that mattered most to them.

Among those was Bundaberg Port export company Australian Seafood.com owners Geoffrey and Susan Rogers who've spent about $500,000 in upgrades to equipment in an attempt to combat their electricity bill, only to discover Ergon Energy's prediction under tariff 22 changes was set to increase it by $30,000-plus a year.

"Tariff 22 is going, we have no choice,” Mr Rogers said.

"We did everything to reduce the power costs ... changed everything over to make it run efficiently as we can and that's what they're doing to us.

"I don't think there's any business in Queensland that's making enough money to throw that much away.

PUBLIC FORUM: LNP Leader Tim Nicolls. Paul Donaldson BUN050317LNP1

"We're supposed to compete with everybody else in the world in the export industry and over in America they're paying a fraction of that price.”

Mr Rogers was thankful but realistic about the opportunity to speak with Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart.

"Whether they can do anything or not is another thing but I think it's a great opportunity to speak with them, at least they get a handle on what's actually happening,” he said.

For Buxton pensioner Mary Drummond electricity bills also topped her list of concerns, especially the service fee.

"It's $102 before you even turn the power on is not right, and businesses pay a hell of a lot more,” she said.

"It's not the same for everyone, it's up and down and it's too much.

"It's says service fee but there's no service.

"It's on the back of the bill and nobody looks at it.

"It's just too much for pensioners.”

Mrs Drummond also wanted to raise concerns about the lenient penalties given to repeat criminal offenders, especially when it came to drug offences.

"We've got a street in Childers, police raid them all the time but they're back up and running because they go before the court and they've got a long list of excuses,” she said.

Yesterday, Mr Nicholls said hearing the issues gave the LNP the chance to feed those into its solutions.