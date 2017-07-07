High-paying jobs coming with $13 million infrastructure plan

ALMOST 40 jobs and $13 million worth of critical projects - from glamping to fast tracking a new aviation precinct - will start flowing in later this year thanks to infrastructure funding.



In Bundaberg today, State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the State Government was providing $6.6 million to partner with Bundaberg and North Burnett councils on three important local projects.



These projects include a transformation to Burnett Heads, glamping sites at Mingo Crossing caravan and camp site and the development of a new aerospace precinct in Bundaberg.



"Infrastructure projects spark jobs growth and flow-on business opportunities, keeping regional Queensland's local economies ticking over," Dr Lynham said.



"Here in Bundaberg, we are supporting council's plan with almost $2 million to develop the aviation and aerospace precinct near the airport."



"Queensland's aerospace sector already provides 4500 direct statewide and generated around $600 million to the state economy in 2014-15.



"The Palaszczuk Government has identified aerospace as one of our Advance Queensland priority sectors that offer thousands of jobs and business opportunities if we can build on its existing status as an Asia-Pacific aviation centre of excellence."



Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said aerospace offered great opportunities for businesses who have never even considered the industry.



"Engineering companies, for instance, who have always supplied the agricultural industry could diversify into aerospace," she said.



"This offers potential for high skill, highly-paid local jobs, as well as business opportunities for local companies."



While in town, Dr Lynham also announced $5.3 million to add to council's $5.3 million to transform the Burnett Heads town centre.



"Zunker St will have a redesigned streetscape including wider footpaths, landscaping, on-street car parking, public art, disabled parking spaces and smart technology elements," he said.



"Reinvesting royalties in this latest round of our $375 million Building our Regions program will generate almost 440 more jobs across 65 projects from Eromanga to Horn Island."



NEW LOOK: An artist impression of what Zunker St will look like. Craig Warhurst

The $1.27 million each from State Government and North Burnett Regional Council will boost facilities at the Mingo Crossing caravan and camp site, with new powered and 'glamping' sites, an amenities block and camp kitchen.



Statewide, the Building our Regions program has already allocated $156.7 million to 109 critical infrastructure projects across the state, generating more than 1300 jobs and attracting more than $277 million investment from councils and other organisations.



"The Burnett region has benefited from $17.2 million already with four of these projects are already complete or underway," Dr Lynham said.



"The Bundaberg Sport and Community Centre was opened in April, and the wastewater treatment plant and the new Deep Creek Bridge are underway."



For more information on Building our Regions visit: www.statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/buildingourregions

