High number of council's call-ins questioned

MASTERS DEVELOPMENT: Mary Walsh and fellow members of the Kepnock Residents Action Group, Maurice Findlay, Shirley Hunter, Anne Findlay, Loraine Crook, Ron Walsh and Geoff Ferguson. Mike Knott BUN101213MAS2

ONE in four of the past 28 projects called in by Queensland's planning ministers since councils amalgamated in 2008 has involved Bundaberg Regional Council.

One of the leading critics against the council's handling of the Bargara Jewel project has slammed the track record.

Bundaberg man George Martin, who campaigned heavily against the proposed nine-storey Jewel development, has aired his concerns about the number of projects that have been called in.

A review of the projects shows two were submitted to and decided by the Isis Shie and Burnett Shire councils prior to amalgamation.

"Since 2000 there have been 52 development applications called in for State Government decision...,” Mr Martin said.

"Out of the 30 Queensland developments called in since 2008 ... seven have been Bundaberg Regional Council applications.”

Of the seven projects called in by the planning minister, four were refused.

The refused projects included the proposed Holcim Quarry at Elliott Heads in 2014, which was met with an "undecided” council decision and was later refused by the minister.

A residential estate at Goodwood, submitted to and approved by the former Isis Shire Council, and a subdivision at Qunaba, submitted to and approved by the former Burnett Shire Council, were both called in post amalgamation and refused by the Queensland Government.

These projects were both proposed by Brockfield Land Developments.

A relocatable home park in Burnett Heads in 2008, submitted to the former Burnett Shire Council but determined post amalgamation, was originally refused by the council and again refused by the minister after being called in.

Projects that were called in and later approved included the Austcorp housing estate on Windermere Rd.

After being approved in part by the council, it was called in in 2014 and was later approved, subject to conditions.

Masters' big plans for a Kepnock store were also called in in 2014, but later approved by former minister for state development, infrastructure and planning Jeff Seeney.

The latest project to be called in and reviewed was the Jewel at Bargara, which has since been approved subject to conditions by the current State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick.

The conditions of the minister's ruling are significantly different to the council's deemed approval, which would have enabled the project to be built to nine storeys.

Mr Dick has now limited it to six storeys.

Mr Martin noted that only Brisbane City Council has had more development applications called in since 2008.

"Development hotspots, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, each only had three call-ins,” he said.

Mr Martin questioned Bundaberg Regional Council's record in comparison to the state's 76 other councils when it came to "called-in developments”.

"Do those call-in numbers tell a story?”

A council spokesman told the NewsMail the planning minister had the power to call-in, assess and decide an application.

"The Planning Act 2016 outlines this ministerial power, which can only be exercised if the matter involves, or is likely to involve, a state interest,” the spokesman said.

"Under the planning act, a state interest is one that the minister considers affects an economic or environmental interest of the state or part of the state, or the interest of ensuring the planning act's purpose is achieved.

"Decisions to call in an application are entirely a matter for the minister.”

A Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning spokesman said ministerial call-ins and direction powers were only used in exceptional circumstances.

"Each year in Queensland, there are approximately 20,000 development applications that are assessed and decided by councils,” the spokesman said.

"Since the Palaszczuk Government was first elected in 2015, only five development applications have been called in.

"This includes the Bargara Jewel development, which, during this time, is the only application involving Bundaberg Regional Council.

"Furthermore, in 2014 the then planning minister, Jeff Seeney, decided on three ministerial call-ins, all of which involved Bundaberg Regional Council.

"On average, the planning minister of the day has called in around three applications per year,” he said.

"There are no concerns with the historic exercise of the ministerial call-in function.

"The Planning Department will continue to assess any future requests on individual merit and in accordance with the provisions of the Planning Act 2016.”

Approved projects:

Austcorp:

Local government: Bundaberg Regional Council

Council decision and date: Approved in part (17/10/2013)

Call-in notice date: 20/12/2013

Ministerial decision: Approved, subject to conditions

Ministerial decision date: 13/11/2014

Masters, Bundaberg:

Local government: Bundaberg Regional Council

Council decision and date: Approved, subject to conditions (24/01/2014)

Call-in notice date: 06/06/2014

Ministerial decision: Approved, subject to conditions

Ministerial decision date: 02/09/2014

Esplanade Jewel, Bargara:

Local government: Bundaberg Regional Council

Council decision and date: Approved, subject to conditions, deemed approval (11/10/2018)

Call-in notice date: 21/12/2018

Ministerial decision: Approved, subject to conditions (six storeys, no rooftop bar)

Ministerial decision date: 16/04/2019

Refused projects:

Relocatable Home Park, Bundaberg:

Local Government: Bundaberg Regional Council (former Burnett Shire Council)

Council decision and date: Refused (07/10/2008)

Call-in notice date: 24/11/2008

Ministerial decision: Refused

Ministerial decision date: 22/06/2009

Holcim Quarry:

Local Government: Bundaberg Regional Council

Council decision and date: Undecided (date not listed)

Call-in notice date: 27/03/2014

Ministerial decision: Refused

Ministerial decision date: 15/10/2014

Brockfield, Goodwood:

Local Government: Bundaberg Regional Council (former Isis Shire Council)

Council decision and date: Approved, subject to conditions (12/03/2008)

Call-in notice date: 21/04/2008

Ministerial decision: Refused

Ministerial decision date: 05/09/2008

Brockfield, Qunaba:

Local Government: Bundaberg Regional Council (former Burnett Shire Council)

Council decision and date: Approved, subject to conditions (18/02/2008)

Call-in notice date: Refused

Ministerial decision date: 05/09/2008