Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.
News

HIGH HOPES: Mayor’s veiw on Federal Budget for region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has high hopes in light of the Federal Government budget, should the region get its fair share.

Mr Dempsey said the Federal Government delivered a positive Budget which offered a roadmap for recovery from the pandemic and welcomed funds for local roads and community infrastructure.

"This will help to create jobs and provide lasting benefits," he said.

"It's terrific there's money to fix more mobile black spots.

"Council has recently surveyed the community to identify problem areas and we hope these can be addressed."

He was likewise pleased to see the Building Better Regions Fund extended for a fifth round. "The Bundaberg region missed out last time but hopefully we'll be successful with our next application for a regional aquatic centre," he said.

Regarding the Cashless Debit Card, Mr Dempsey said the Government should release its evaluation report on the trial.

"We need to see peer-reviewed academic research to understand its effectiveness and why it's not being rolled out in other socially disadvantaged communities."

He said extra funding for water infrastructure was potentially positive for our region.

Mr Dempsey is hoping discussions will occur between the Federal and State Governments to tap into this for reinstating Paradise Dam to its full capacity "so we can implement our pipeline of investment opportunities".

