More Green Than Gold: How Socceroos hero has gone to pot
FORMER Serie A star Mark Bresciano has sent his career up in smoke ... by becoming a cannabis farmer.
The 84-cap Australia international had long spells with Parma and Palermo, and also played for Lazio and Empoli.
Winger Bresciano agreed a four-year contract with Manchester City in 2008, but remained with Palermo when the deal broke down
Now retired and living in Melbourne, the 38-year-old has begun growing dope for medical uses.
He said: "I'm investing in property these days, and working on cultivating cannabis.
"At present I am studying with a partner who is working towards producing marijuana-based medicines within the next year.
"The company is called Greenhope. We have identified a site and obtained the necessary licences.
"There is still a long way to go before we can produce cannabis-based drugs.
"For the moment we are going to Canada and the US to learn more, as well as Europe - where there are experts.
"I miss playing football. It is like a religion in Italy.
"But I have lost my passion for the professional game. I am just a spectator these days."
Greenhope has launched a fledgling website, bearing the message: "Hope Is Coming ... the movement is medicinal."
Bresciano hung up his boots in 2015 after a three-year spell with Qatari club Al-Gharafa.
This article originally appeared on The Sun