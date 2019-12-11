High flier building a future, one scrunchie at a time

Young entrepreneur Vanessa van Rooijen with a selection of her products.

MOST high school students find a part-time job, but one Bundy girl is busy building her very own business empire.

Year nine Bundaberg North State High School student Vanessa Van Rooijen recently rebranded her business, V. Handmade & Co, where she sells a variety of unique fashion and beauty products.

“It all started with an old blouse that was sitting in my Mum’s wardrobe,” Ms Van Rooijen said.

“I cut it up, grabbed a needle and thread and made things out of the fabric and it just kind of started from there.”

The fifteen-year-old business owner makes her own hair scrunchies, lace socks, jewellery pieces and beauty products, packaging and all.

“I try to use natural, organic ingredients and no artificial colours because its better for the skin,” Ms Van Rooijen said.

“My creativity comes from my Dad, but my friends, family and school have been so supportive and I couldn’t have made it this far without them.”

V. Handmade & Co has released a Christmas collection and is selling scrunchies for $3.50, lavender mint bath salts for $7 and lip scrubs in candycane, cinnamon and gingerbread flavours for $4 each.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://bit.ly/2E18scX.