High-fives outside court after teen let out of detention

A TEENAGE girl who wielded a hammer in a frightening home invasion in which a young mother was terrorised, gave a celebratory high-five to a mate outside Bundaberg Courthouse after she was not returned to detention centre for her role.

The girl,16, had already spent 100 days in detention for her role in the offences, in which she struck the 20-year-old Bundaberg mother with the hammer. She also pushed her down.

The girl was sentenced by Judge Michael Shanahan to 200 days jail, released after serving 100 days.

The girl will be subject to two years of supervised probation.

In sentencing, Judge Shanahan also dealt with unrelated offences in which the girl verbally abused then assaulted her grandmother, causing her bodily harm after the woman refused to give her a cigarette.

And for offences of wilful damage (graffiti) the girl was ordered to do 20 hours of unpaid graffiti removal.

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced separately for his lesser role in the same home invasion that took place on September 14 last year.

The boy pleaded guilty in the District Court to burglary by break in the night with violence when armed/in company, assault causing bodily harm in company, stealing, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said that among the goods he stole that night were a baby seat, baby items, tools, pressure cleaner, solar regulator and a ladies purse.

He said a dispute over an unpaid debt had been the motivator for the home invasion.

However, the boy stayed outside as a look-out while six people in the group of 10 entered the house armed with a knife, hammer and two poles.

Judge Shanahan said two other young co-offenders were sentenced to a Youth Justice Conference involving meeting the female victim.

He made the same order for the boy to attend the restorative justice conference under the Youth Justice Act.

"I accept that you are sorry for being involved,” Judge Shanahan told him.