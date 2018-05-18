Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Macadamia nuts are in high demand.
Macadamia nuts are in high demand.
Environment

HIGH DEMAND: Nuts are Bundy's gold

Mikayla Haupt
by
18th May 2018 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW report says the value of macadamia nut plantations has risen 50 per cent in the past six months.

In this month's Herron Todd White rural review for the Bundaberg region, macadamias took centre stage.

The overview stated that the demand for macadamia nut plantations in the Bundaberg district had strengthened dramatically in the past six months.

"Recent sales of macadamia nut plantations have occurred such as 168.99 hectares sold for $7.88 million with a total of 97 hectares planted to irrigated macadamia nuts and 421 hectares sold for $20.6 million with approximately 184 hectares planted to irrigated macadamia nuts,” the review says.

"These sales reflect a value of approximately $85,000 per irrigated treed hectare, excluding structures and balance land. Previous sales were reflecting values at approximately 50 per cent of this level.

"The demand for potential macadamia nut land is strong also and this has been reflected in the sales of lesser quality irrigated cultivation country with values also showing strong increases.

"Recent sales of grey soil, forest irrigated cultivation country selling for $25,000 per irrigated cultivated hectare excluding structures and balance land.” Yesterday, The Newsmail reported Bundaberg business Macadamias Australia was moving to expand into the Chinese market.

bundaberg macadamia nuts
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SHAMED: Why man is taking on the RSPCA

    premium_icon SHAMED: Why man is taking on the RSPCA

    Crime A NORTH Burnett man is suing the RSPCA for $345,000 after he successfully overturned animal cruelty charges.

    Bundy school's genius plan to target screen-addicted teens

    premium_icon Bundy school's genius plan to target screen-addicted teens

    Parenting Bundaberg college provides 'switch off' incentive for parents

    Dad with meth in system caught driving twice

    premium_icon Dad with meth in system caught driving twice

    Crime Term of imprisonment will hang over man's head

    Local Partners