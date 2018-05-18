HIGH DEMAND: Nuts are Bundy's gold

A NEW report says the value of macadamia nut plantations has risen 50 per cent in the past six months.

In this month's Herron Todd White rural review for the Bundaberg region, macadamias took centre stage.

The overview stated that the demand for macadamia nut plantations in the Bundaberg district had strengthened dramatically in the past six months.

"Recent sales of macadamia nut plantations have occurred such as 168.99 hectares sold for $7.88 million with a total of 97 hectares planted to irrigated macadamia nuts and 421 hectares sold for $20.6 million with approximately 184 hectares planted to irrigated macadamia nuts,” the review says.

"These sales reflect a value of approximately $85,000 per irrigated treed hectare, excluding structures and balance land. Previous sales were reflecting values at approximately 50 per cent of this level.

"The demand for potential macadamia nut land is strong also and this has been reflected in the sales of lesser quality irrigated cultivation country with values also showing strong increases.

"Recent sales of grey soil, forest irrigated cultivation country selling for $25,000 per irrigated cultivated hectare excluding structures and balance land.” Yesterday, The Newsmail reported Bundaberg business Macadamias Australia was moving to expand into the Chinese market.