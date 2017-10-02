High cost may force closure of GP clinic

DOCTOR'S PLEA: Dr David McDougall is asking the Federal Government for help.

A BUNDABERG medical practice which treats up to 40,000 patients a year is on the brink of shutting down due to a lack of doctors.

The doctor drought is leaving sick people waiting up to three weeks to see a GP, according to Dr David McDougall.

Dr McDougall owns 26 medical practices throughout Queensland, including two in Bundaberg, and says Stockland Family Medical Practice is in danger of closing because it is becoming unviable.

"We're getting locum doctors into those practices,” he said.

"So we're paying for flights, accommodation and spending vast amounts of money to keep the medical centre open.”

So desperate is Dr McDougall's plight, he launched a petition asking the Federal Government to change the rural classification of Bundaberg from RRMA3 to RRMA4.

Currently Bundaberg is not considered as remote as places like Hervey Bay and Gympie.

This means bulk-billing doctors are being lured to those regions where they are being paid double what they can earn in Bundaberg.

Dr McDougall's petition attracted 11,000 signatures and was presented in Federal Parliament last month. The government maintains that the Bundaberg region has a "superior” patient-to-doctor ratio when compared with the national average.

Dr McDougall said a large pool of doctors, falling under the limited registration doctor category, were unable to work in the Bundaberg region.

These overseas-trained doctors had finished their required stints in hospital and had experience in general practice.

"But because they have no Australian qualifications, they must work for four years before being allowed to take their fellowship exam,” Dr McDougall said.

"They settle down, buy houses, their children went to school here.

"They were eligible and now they're not.”

Dr McDougall said either allowing these doctors to work in Bundaberg or designating the city as an RRMA4 region could solve the doctor drought.

Instead, the government is insisting the Bundaberg region rely on GP registrar doctors, he says.

These are Australian-trained doctors who work in a hospital for two to three years to become a GP, then join a pathway to a fellowship, for three years. Dr McDougall said Bundaberg wouldn't see these doctors for almost a decade.