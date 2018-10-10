High Commissioner looks forward to future of Bundaberg trade

BRITISH High Commissioner to Australia Menna Rawlings today visited the Caroline Stuttle Memorial in Buss Park to pay respects and discuss future trade opportunities for Australia and Britain.

The memorial visit is part of a two-day tour of Bundaberg and Childers and included the Palace Backpackers Memorial in Childers yesterday.

Ms Rawlings was joined by Mayor Jack Dempsey in laying a bouquet of flowers on the mosaic memorial plaque to commemorate the loss of Ms Stuttle, who was murdered in Bundaberg in 2002.

PAYING RESPECTS: British High Commissioner to Australia Menna Rawlings lays a bouquet of flowers on Caroline Stuttle's memorial in Buss Park. Katie Hall

Cr Dempsey said although the tragic events of the past would not be forgotten - the visit was an opportunity to strengthen the future of trade and tourism relations between Australia and England.

"It is great to be here with the British High Commissioner ... not just to look back and see the tragedies that have happened in the past, from the Childers backpackers and Caroline Stuttle and those tragic circumstances - but also to look forward in relation to other opportunities with England and the British nations to see how we can better that relationship both in a social, economic and environmental way - for the benefit of all parties involved,” Cr Dempsey said.

Ms Rawlings said the visit was both an opportunity to pay respects to those who lost their lives and discuss the future of trade and the tourism industry for Australia and England.

"To have the opportunity to visit these places where sad things have happened and to pay my respects to those who have lost their lives, to lay flowers to remember them is really important to me,” Ms Rawlings said.

"I really feel for the families who have lost people in these tragedies, and with that said, I agree we need to look forward as well.

"Part of this visit is about engaging with this generation of young Brits who who come to places like Bundaberg to live and work and have amazing experiences in regional Australia, and partnering with groups like the Caroline's Rainbow Foundation, in order to keep making sure our youngsters are travel aware.

"We have a great day ahead with some commercial work, looking at Bundaberg Rum and other opportunities to keep building those fantastic links between the UK and Australia.”

REMEMBERING TRAGEDY: British High Commissioner to Australia Menna Rawlings pauses to remember Caroline Stuttle. Katie Hall

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said the future looked promising for trade between Britain and Bundaberg.

"I think with Brexit - and Great Britain leaving the common market - there are some opportunities for us to have a higher profile in British markets,” Cr Trevor said.

"Having the High Commissioner here gives us an opportunity to explore those options moving forward, and we are all about increasing trade and job opportunities in the region.”

Ms Rawlings is expected to meet with Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt this afternoon.

Updates are to follow.