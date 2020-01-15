High-calibre Olympic shooter takes aim at Bundaberg range

THE Bundaberg Clay Target Club will play host to an Olympic shooter as he prepares for the upcoming games.

Being deep winter in Erik Varga’s home country of Slovakia, it’s not the nicest of shooting weather, but a good relationship with the Bundaberg club means he has year-round access to world-class facilities.

Slovakian Olympic shooter Erik Varga takes aim at the Bundaberg Clay Target Club.

Varga said he intended to be here until mid next week, and although he hasn’t trained in about four months, he’s still pretty quick on the draw.

The 43-year-old trap shooter has participated in the Olympic Games since 2008 and is currently ranked as 117 in the world.

While there was a language barrier, Varga was appreciative of the opportunity to prepare at a facility of a class to which he does not have access to in Slovakia.

A collaborative effort between council and the state and federal governments means Bundaberg has access to a $120,000 world-class shooting facility, according to club president Neil Berry.

Club committee member Corey Bylsma, shooter Erik Varga, Erik’s partner Patricia Compel, club president Neil Berry and committee member Adrian Doherty at the Bundaberg Clay Target Club.

“The facilities here are world-class, there’s no-one I don’t think who’s got better facilities than we have,” Berry said.

“We’ve got the latest facilities here, the latest equipment.”

“I think it’s as good as anywhere you’d find.

“We’re pleased to have this facility here where people can shoot on world-class facilities.”

He also welcomed Varga’s attendance, hoping it would help inspire club members.

“It’s really good for the club that we have Erik here, he’s a renowned shooter,” Berry said.

“It’s good publicity for our club and a bit of an inspiration possibly for some of our local shooters perhaps to maybe take on the Olympic trench shooting.

“And it gives us an opportunity to meet a renowned shooter.”

Slovakian Olympic shooter Erik Varga slots in a new shell at the Bundaberg Clay Target Club.

And while it’s not often you get an Olympic athlete walking through your door, Varga’s visit to Bundy has been kept relatively low-key as he prepares for the next Games.

“I think a few members that know Erik is here have been out, and they had a bit of a shot here on Sunday while Erik was here, but I suppose a lot of our members aren’t aware that Erik is here,” Berry said.

“But those that are certainly have been out here and met Erik and are pleased to see someone of his calibre out here shooting.”

Berry himself represented Australia in trap shooting in decades past.

“But that was a long time ago – that was back in the very late 70s where I represented Australia in 1978 in the same discipline,” he said.

“I only shot it for about three years and then found it was too difficult for me to travel all the time and to get to the places where I could train and shoot.”

But you don’t have to be an Olympic athlete to shoot at the club, Berry is just happy to have new members participate.

“We’d like anybody that wants to visit here – whether they’re from all around the world or whether they’re locals – to shoot in,” he said.