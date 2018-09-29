Hideaway by the sea

HIDDEN EDEN: The unique Queenslander on 151 Sylvan Dr, Moore Park Beach is situated minutes from the beach.

HIDDEN EDEN: The unique Queenslander on 151 Sylvan Dr, Moore Park Beach is situated minutes from the beach. realestate.com.au

FOR property buyers seeking to strike a balance between traditional living and a beach lifestyle, the Queenslander on 151 Sylvan Dr may just be the ideal compromise between the two.

This hidden Eden of Moore Park Beach sits on one acre of land, surrounded by landscaped tropical gardens and is a hop, skip and a jump away from 19km of pristine, white sandy beaches.

High, cathedral-style 20ft ceilings are the main eye-catcher for the open-plan kitchen, living and dining areas, accented with exposed wooden beams.

Priced at $675,000, the 4000sqm property holds three bedrooms, three bathrooms, swimming pool, entertainment areas, spa, and wraparound front and back decks and rumpus room.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Consultant at Ray White Bundaberg City Tania Bunyan said the home was a unique property in Moore Park Beach.

"It's a grand Queenslander in a beautiful position on the land,” MsBunyan said.

"It's two storeys with a built-in downstairs which means it could be self-contained.

"Another important feature of the property is the ceilings ... lots of traditional features like bay windows and potbelly stove - and it's also got the modern elements like solar power systems with 14 panels, water tanks and an 11.5m-long pool.”

Ms Bunyan said the garden would be a green-thumbs dream and ideal for entertaining.

"The gardens are stunning and fully landscaped out the front and back with mature trees and palms,” she said.

"It is easy to maintain and features raised vegie patches, a chicken coop and firepit.”

Those interested in inquiring about the property can visit https://bit.ly/2zBkQPs.