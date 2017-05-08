25°
Hidden treasures unearthed in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
| 8th May 2017 5:40 PM
HIDDEN TREASURES: Some of the many coins Bundaberg man Ben Shorten has found with his metal detector.
IF YOU thought finding a penny among your change was a good score, wait until you meet Ben Shorten.

What started as gold hunting adventures with his father has turned into a lifetime passion and there's a bit more to it than just going for a walk with the detector for the Bundaberg local.

"It's really about the history side of it, you get to learn so much about a place,” Mr Shorten said.

"Some of the places have no photos at all so we base everything on written accounts.

"After doing our homework on a place and then getting permission to go, it might take up to a week or two in the mountains.

"If we find anything of historical value or if it can be traced back to a family, we take it to the historical society or a museum.”

Mr Shorten has found over 700 coins and numerous other items like an old picture box made in France in with a metal detector, the first of which was a gold ring.

"In 1982 at Woodgate I took my dads detector down to the beach and I found a gold ring,” he said.

"We put it in the paper, on the radio and the TV but no one claimed, and the gold in that was actually used many years later in my wedding ring.”

Sticking to the local sites, Mr Shorten says there are plenty of places around Bundaberg with buried treasures to explore.

"The oldest coin I've found is an 1835 Shilling, I found near an old cricket pitch at an old gold field,” he said.

Some of his favourite finds include a 19th century Gothic Florin which he believes came from England and is a rare find.

Another recent discovery was a sold silver Florin which had the crowned shields of Ireland, England and Scotland on it.

Mr Shorten said they used to avoid looking in areas where people were living, because the detector would pick up iron and housing materials, however, with the more advanced detectors available today, he said you can tell if it's going to be a dollar or a penny before it's uncovered.

The key to being a good detector is permission Mr Shorten said, too often people are going down to the beach and digging up the wrong areas because they aren't asking for permission.

Mr Shorten said anyone looking to start metal detecting should go with someone experienced first, visiting the Metal detecting Central and North Queensland Facebook page is a good place to start.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg coins coins and collectables england florin gold history hobby ireland metal detector museums picture box relics research scotland silver

