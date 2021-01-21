Hidden message in Kamala Harris’ outfit

Purple never looked so patriotic.

Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all stepped out in shades of purple and violet for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington, DC - and the significance of the colour wasn't lost on viewers.

Fashion fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the three women for wearing shades of purple, likely as a representation of bipartisanship, as the colour can be created as the result of mixing reds and blues. Purple has also been one of the official colours of the suffragette National Women's Party since 1913, per the organisation.

I'm no fashion expert, but I always read purple as a nod to bipartisanship and unity (the theme of the day) since, you know, red + blue = purple. #InaugurationDay https://t.co/0DQtVspU1o — Emily McFarlan Miller (@emmillerwrites) January 20, 2021

So much purple at the Inauguration. If you think back to crayons, it’s a beautiful blend of red and blue. Today let’s not be red and blue, Democrats or Republicans. Let’s just be Americans. 💜 — Patty Atkinson (@paatkinson) January 20, 2021

Harris and first lady Jill Biden were also praised for wearing American designers. W reports the new vice president wore fashions designed by two Black Americans for the historic event, choosing a coat by Christopher John Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden are both wearing outfits designed by American designers! Thank you, it’s great to have America recognized again! @FLOTUSBiden @KamalaHarris — Sue Massa (@SueMassa256) January 20, 2021

Dr. Biden wore a blue wool coat and dress by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, The Independent reports.

The new first lady also wore purple to a send-off event in Wilmington. Del., and memorial ceremony for victims of the coronavirus at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday.

Style critics may also remember that Clinton wore a grey suit with purple lapels for her concession speech in 2016.

