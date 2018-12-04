Hi-5 house is making room for three

Hi-5 children’s performer turned Getaway presenter Charli Robinson and racing car driver Liam Talbot are expecting their first child next month. Picture: Jamie Hanson

IT TOOK the devastation of losing a pregnancy they had never expected for Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot to realise they wanted to start a family.

Before the Gold Coast-based couple met in 2016, both having found themselves single in their mid-30s, they had each accepted they were unlikely to have children.

Last November, a year into their relationship, the former Hi-5 performer turned TV presenter discovered she was pregnant with twins, but the pregnancy never became viable, and at five weeks she suffered a silent miscarriage.

"They kept just going another week saying it's not viable yet but maybe it will be," said Robinson, 37.

"It's funny, you don't think you want something until it's taken away from you.

"We had to have that conversation of 'we lost something we didn't know we had and now we think we want it'."

But Robinson, who admits being around children so often she was never clucky during her 10-year stint in Hi-5, feared her body might not be able to carry a child.

"Because it was twins it was such a huge thing for my body to go through and it kept acting like it was pregnant, my cycle didn't come back and I kept saying to Liam, 'I'm broken, this isn't going to happen for us'," she said.

"I'm so close with my family but I didn't tell them because I thought it was something I'd done wrong; I was embarrassed."

It was an unexpected rash following filming Getaway in Fiji mid year - a trip of off-road quad biking - that prompted a visit to the doctor. Robinson discovered she was eight weeks pregnant with the couple's baby girl, who is due on Australia Day.

"Once my body regulated we fell (pregnant) within a month which was wonderful because you do think you're broken as a woman and now this little princess will come along and absolutely she was meant to be with us," she said.

Charli Robinson (front) with her fellow Hi-5 members in 2002



Racing car driver Talbot, 36, has already cancelled one race appearance to ensure he won't miss their daughter's birth at Greenslopes, nearby to Talbot's Brisbane-based family.

"Everyone has a different story, and for us we just knew there was someone out there for us and we hadn't me them yet," Talbot said.

"I couldn't think of a better time and our bond is getting stronger and stronger as the pregnancy goes on. Charli has been so amazing and I'm so proud of her."

Robinson will host the Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols in Brisbane next Saturday, aptly themed "When a Child is Born".

Robinson - who divorced from her childhood partner Brett Delaney in 2009 after 16 years of dating, and separated from partner Justin Kirkpatrick after five years in 2016 - said she knew the time was right to have a child.

"To think two and a half years ago we hadn't met, our lives were in two different directions, we had both of us accepted that being single would be better than being with the wrong person and were happy in our own worlds, and now we are going to be a family," she said.

Charli Robinson in her Hi-5 days

An expectant Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot. Picture: Jamie Hanson



"I'd almost reached a point when I was single, just before I met Liam, where I thought it's OK if I don't have children, because I would prefer to not have children than for them to come into a relationship that wasn't right.

"I didn't want to have a child just for the sake of having a child, or the expectation of the Hi-5 thing."

"If any of my exes I'd had children with you'd probably find me in a corner. It wasn't right.

"Now you just feel it. It was worth waiting for."

The couple are busy setting up their nursery and imagining what their daughter will be like.

"I've got really ugly feet from all my dancing, so I really hope she got Liam's feet," Robinson said.

She plans to put her old Hi-5 DVDs to the test, which will also be Talbot's first glimpse at his partner's child-entertainer past.

"My greatest fear is that I won't be her favourite," she laughed.