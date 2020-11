There have been delays on the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin. File photo.

PARAMEDICS tended to a truck rollover early this morning.

The incident happened on the Bruce Highway at Gin Gin.

The crash happened at 2.30am and the male driver was taken to hospital with cuts.

The Queensland Police Service advised this morning that the south-bound lane of the highway was closed 10km south of Gin Gin with traffic control in place.

Police are still on scene while the truck awaits removal.