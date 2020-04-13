Heycox recognised for outstanding year

Shannan Heycox has been named as the Wide Bay volunteer of the year by Queensland Cricket.

CRICKET: Bundaberg’s Shannan Heycox admits it feels weird to be recognised without actually receiving anything just yet.

Heycox has been recognised for his outstanding work for Wide Bay and Bundaberg cricket with Queensland Cricket awarding him the Wide Bay volunteer of the year.

But he’ll have to wait until he receives the award after Queensland Cricket postponed the awards ceremony until later this year.

Heycox has to wait.

“They rang me up to say congratulations,” he revealed.

“We won’t get the award until we get out of the coronavirus.

“But it is still nice to be recognised.”

Heycox, just like many others, does a lot to make Bundy Cricket and Wide Bay Cricket run.

He has been a scorer for Wide Bay representative teams for four years while his boys Dylan and Lachlan play.

Heycox has also been a Wide Bay delegate to junior cricket.

If that wasn’t enough he is the junior co-ordinator for the Bundaberg Cricket Associations.

Heycox runs the master blasters on Thursday night and then organises cricket for juniors in under-12, under-14 and under-16.

He also helped to renovate Salter Oval and Kendalls Flat before the start of last season.

“I do it for the benefit of junior cricket in Bundy,” Heycox said.

“I played cricket when I was younger, still do it now, so I do it for the love of cricket.

“Not many people do it, but I fell into it and like to help.”

Heycox also works full time as a plumber.

“You just make it happen,” he said.

“You go and do something, you make sure you go and do it.”

But he wouldn’t be where he is without support along the way.

“I do a lot with the help of my wife,” Heycox said.

“She is a good help, good on emails. so she’ll come in and correct it.

“She’ll write the email.”

Heycox said it was good to be recognised, he is the second straight Bundy volunteer to win after Shaun Rose won the same award last year.

“I thank the BCA executives for their help and support and a bit of guidance,” he said.

“Thanks to my wife and two boys as well and to the whole Bundaberg cricket community.”

Heycox will officially receive the award at a later date to be determined by Queensland Cricket.