Victorian tourist Alan Wickes was thrilled when a Marcoola resident, who he had just met, let him borrow his ute to go get some groceries.
Letters to the Editor

‘Hey stranger, need a lift? Just take my ute’

25th Aug 2019 6:48 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

ON A recent visit to Marcoola from our home town of Frankston South on the Mornington Peninsula,, my wife and I decided to venture out on foot and purchase some vital supplies.

The first call was the liquor store at which we sought advice as to the nearest supermarket. "About a 15 minute walk, mate," was the advice.

Heading off late in the afternoon and up past Sunshine Coast Airport, the trek was not looking good.

With no footpath we wandered into Taylor St and met local resident, Dave.

"How do we get to Coles?" we asked.

Dave said "fair walk mate, but up past the end of the airport and cross at the lights".

"Okay, we will continue walking, get our goods and return by cab to Surf Air," we told him.

Dave said "don't need a cab, take my ute, here are the keys." Are you tourists?" he asked.

"Yes mate from down south," we replied.

Dave, a 32 year Sunshine Coast resident, said "we need to look after you folk, you are our lifeblood".

I offered him my licence as security.

"Don't need that mate," he said.

We returned 30 minutes later in the near darkness and returned Dave's ute.

Well folks, imagine our reaction and genuine appreciation of Dave's unconditional and trusting gesture.

Welcome Victorians.

It was a great visit to the Sunshine Coast and we were pleased to share our story.

 

Alan Wickes, Frankston South, Victoria

kindness letter to the editor sunshine coast tourism tourist
The Sunshine Coast Daily

